Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,671 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $371,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after buying an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 675,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LKQ stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
