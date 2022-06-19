Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.