Quent Capital LLC Invests $93,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

UNM stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

