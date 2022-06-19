Quent Capital LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,880,000.

VOYA opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

