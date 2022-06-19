Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,431 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,057,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

