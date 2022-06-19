400 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day moving average is $258.44.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.