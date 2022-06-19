Quent Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.
Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
