Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.