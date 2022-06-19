Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

