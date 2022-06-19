Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 71 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

