American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

