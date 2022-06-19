Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.