Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 14,447 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

