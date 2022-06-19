Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 345 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.39 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

