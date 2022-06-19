Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.80. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

