Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,438,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.