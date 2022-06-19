Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 733 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,367,596,000 after buying an additional 311,805 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
