Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $355,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,699.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,298.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,895.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $63.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.