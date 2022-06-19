Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 11,035 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 127.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

