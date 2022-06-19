Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,475 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of KINS Technology Group worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINZ opened at $10.27 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

