BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stake Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 335.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $771.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

