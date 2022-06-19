Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

RHP stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.