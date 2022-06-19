Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTG opened at $30.50 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

