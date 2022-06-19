TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

