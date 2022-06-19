Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

