Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,617 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.45 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

