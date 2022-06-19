Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of CCI opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.36. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

