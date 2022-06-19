Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,568 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

