Stephens Inc. AR Sells 32,852 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,852 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 172,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

