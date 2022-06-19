Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,875 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

