Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $88,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.80.

MLM stock opened at $303.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.09 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.