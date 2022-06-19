Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

ED opened at $86.88 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

