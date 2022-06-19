Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 42,863 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 336.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

ZBH stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

