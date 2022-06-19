JustInvest LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cintas by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.22.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $347.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.72 and its 200 day moving average is $398.91. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.