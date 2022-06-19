JustInvest LLC Purchases 11,648 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 327.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,431,000 after acquiring an additional 426,453 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.