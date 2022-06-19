Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

