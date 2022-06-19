U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

