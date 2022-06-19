Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 114 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.85.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

