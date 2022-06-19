Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.25% of Cummins worth $2,564,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.22.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.17 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

