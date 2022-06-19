Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.67% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $2,049,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $210.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.