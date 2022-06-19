BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of Parker-Hannifin worth $2,810,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average of $291.19.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

