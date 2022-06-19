BlackRock Inc. Has $2.36 Billion Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.27% of Essex Property Trust worth $2,355,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.93.

ESS stock opened at $256.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.03. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

