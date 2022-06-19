Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,352,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.92% of Paycom Software worth $2,222,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,909,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,350,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $264.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.