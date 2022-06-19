BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.94% of Waters worth $2,261,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $310.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

