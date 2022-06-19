BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,371,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.28% of Dollar Tree worth $2,300,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.