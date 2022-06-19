BlackRock Inc. Has $2.54 Billion Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.17% of Duke Realty worth $2,542,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after acquiring an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,473,000 after acquiring an additional 263,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

