BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,030,920 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.17% of Enphase Energy worth $2,737,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

ENPH stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.91 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.71 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $30,059,459. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

