1,947 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 344,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $467,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $83.34 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

