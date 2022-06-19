Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

