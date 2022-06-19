Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNXC opened at $139.09 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.