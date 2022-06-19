Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after buying an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
